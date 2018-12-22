Happ helps No. 16 Wisconsin hammer Grambling

Wisconsin senior forward Ethan Happ quickly made Big Ten Conference history on Saturday.

The preseason All-American made sure his all-around performance would also be memorable. After becoming the 15th player in Big Ten history with 1,000 career rebounds, Happ finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead No. 16 Wisconsin to an 84-53 win over visiting Grambling.

Happ shot 6-for-12 from the floor to score in double figures for the 36th consecutive game. The Badgers (10-2) have won all six games at home, and don’t play again until Dec. 29 at Western Kentucky.

Wisconsin sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice added 14 points and freshman guard Kobe King finished with 10.

Junior forward Dallas Polk-Hillard made a memorable return to his home state. The Milwaukee native scored 17 points and added nine rebounds to lead the Tigers (6-7). Junior guard Lasani Johnson had 14 for Grambling, which made 8-of-17 3-pointers.

The Badgers shot 49.1 percent (28-for-57), including 8-for-21 on 3-pointers, committed just 10 turnovers and tallied eight steals.

The Badgers jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Johnson’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 10-8. Eight minutes later, Johnson’s triple tied the game at 22-22, but Trice scored three points to spark an 8-0 run for a 30-22 lead. Trice hit a jumper to pad the lead to 37-24.

In the second half, Wisconsin, which entered the game allowing just 62.4 points per game, clamped down on defense. The Badgers held the Tigers to four points in the first 8:58. Brevin Pritzl’s layup gave UW a 65-33 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining.

—Field Level Media