Badgers handle Illini for 12th straight time, 75-50

Freshman guard Brad Davison scored 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds as Wisconsin rolled to a 75-50 victory over Illinois on Friday in Big Ten play in Madison, Wis.

Sophomore guard Brevin Pritzl also had 16 points for the Badgers (10-10, 3-4), who halted a three-game slide. Junior guard Khalil Iverson added 13 on 6-of-8 shooting and the Badgers shot 53.1 percent from the field while beating the Fighting Illini for the 12th straight time and 19th in the past 23 meetings.

Junior forward Leron Black scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Illinois (10-10, 0-7), which dropped its fifth straight contest. Freshman guard Trent Frazier added 11 points for the Illini, who suffered their ninth straight conference loss dating back to last season.

Illinois shot 40.4 percent from the field, including 1 of 14 from 3-point range, while falling to 0-6 on the road. The Illini were just 3-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Wisconsin blocked 10 shots with freshman big man Nate Reuvers posting a season-best five rejections.

The Badgers were 7-of-19 shooting from 3-point range and made 16 of 21 free throws, with Davison sinking all 10 of his attempts. Happ’s double-double was his eighth of the season and 28th of his career.

Pritzl scored 13 first-half points and the Badgers shot 66.7 percent from the field to take a 43-32 halftime lead.

The Illini trailed 22-18 after Black’s jumper with 9:02 left in the half before Wisconsin rattled off seven straight to open up an 11-point lead. A short time later, Pritzl drained a 3-pointer and followed up with a three-point play as the Badgers held a 37-22 advantage with 4:17 remaining.

Wisconsin led 42-26 after Iverson’s layup with 2:30 to play before Illinois closed the half with a 6-1 run to cut its deficit to 11.

Happ scored back-to-back inside hoops to give the Badgers a 53-36 advantage with 15:43 left. The lead reached 20 for the first time when Davison knocked down a 3-pointer with 11:33 remaining -- the start of a 9-0 surge that pushed the margin to 68-42 with 8:53 to play.

The Illini trailed by more than 20 the rest of the way.

