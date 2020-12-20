No. 12 Wisconsin buries No. 23 Louisville with 3-point barrage

EditorsNote: Headline changed to No. 23 Louisville, minor edits throughout

Micah Potter scored 20 points and No. 12 Wisconsin took control early from the 3-point line and rolled to an 85-48 victory over No. 23 Louisville in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Saturday in Madison, Wis.

The Badgers (6-1) hit a season-high 16 3-pointers, on 25 attempts, making 10 in the first half alone to match their previous high for the season. Wisconsin’s domination was so complete, it also had a 28-18 advantage on points in the paint.

Aleem Ford scored 12 points, Trevor Anderson had 11 and Brad Davison added 10, while five Badgers players had multiple 3-pointers led by Davison, Anderson and D’Mitrik Trice with three each. Wisconsin had 22 assists on their 31 made field goals, with Trice (five) leading the way.

The Cardinals (4-1) were playing for the first time since Dec. 1 because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Saturday’s game originally was scheduled for Dec. 9, but Louisville did not return to practice until Dec. 12 after pausing activities Dec. 3.

David Johnson had 12 points for Louisville and Quinn Slazinski added 11 as the Cardinals shot just 36.2 percent (17 of 47) from the field. Samuell Williamson had seven points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Louisville was without leading scorer Carlik Jones (17.3 points per game), who has returned to the team after testing positive for COVID-19 but is on a gradual return-to-play program. Before COVID-19 issues, the team already was short-handed without Malik Williams (foot), Charles Minlend (foot) and Josh Nickelberry (knee).

Wisconsin set the tone early on both ends of the court. The Badgers’ defense forced Louisville into 11 consecutive misses from the field in the first half while building a 25-4 lead.

Wisconsin made 7 of 11 attempts from 3-point range in the opening 12 minutes while taking a 28-8 advantage and carried a commanding, 44-18 lead into halftime.

The advantage swelled to 54-24 less than three minutes into the second half on a Potter 3-pointer and reached 80-38 with 3:40 remaining on Anderson’s 3-pointer.

It was the second ever meeting between the schools as Wisconsin avenged a 70-53 road defeat in 1978.

--Field Level Media