Wisconsin ends No. 2 Michigan's undefeated start

Ethan Happ piled up 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Wisconsin handed No. 2 Michigan its first loss of the season with a 64-54 win on Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Happ was the only Wisconsin player in double figures. Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers added nine points apiece for the Badgers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten).

The Wolverines (17-1, 6-1) were off to the best start in program history and hadn’t tasted defeat since last season’s national championship game against Villanova. Jon Teske led them with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Poole had 14 points, while Zavier Simpson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Wolverines were held to 40.7 shooting and made only 5 of 18 3-point attempts. Wisconsin shot 44.8 percent from the field. The Badgers scored 19 points off 16 Michigan turnovers.

Poole drained a three from the left wing to give Michigan a 37-33 lead five minutes into the second half. Wisconsin took the lead at 40-39 on a Ford 3-pointer.

Poole found an open Simpson for a layup to put the Wolverines back on top. Following numerous empty possessions, Isaiah Livers dunked in transition to extend the Wolverines’ lead to 43-40.

Ford’s three-point play with 8:25 left knotted the score. Happ soon made a layup to put the Badgers back in front.

Kobe King’s three stretched Wisconsin’s advantage to four. Wisconsin led 50-44 when Happ drained a jumper with 5:47 left.

Happ also scored the Badgers’ next two baskets to maintain the six-point advantage. Michigan’s Teske hit a three with 2:30 remaining to make it 54-51.

Happ made one of two free throws 17 seconds later. D’Mitrik Trice hit two more free throws with 1:12 left before Livers drilled a three to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 57-54 with a minute left on the clock.

Happ split a couple of free throws and converted a layup to put the game away.

Poole scored 11 points as Michigan led 27-25 at the break. Simpson made the Wolverines’ lone 3-pointer in the first half during the final minute to give them the lead. Happ led the Badgers with 10 points and four assists at the half.

