Wisconsin works OT to top Minnesota

Sophomore guard Brevin Pritzl established career highs of 20 points and six 3-point baskets as Wisconsin rallied to notch a 73-63 overtime victory over Minnesota on Monday in Big Ten play at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Freshman guard Brad Davison had 19 points and four steals for the Badgers, who trailed by seven points with less than six minutes left in regulation. Junior forward Ethan Happ added 10 points and three steals as Wisconsin (13-16, 6-10 Big Ten) closed with a 22-5 run to defeat the Golden Gophers for the eighth straight time and 19th time in the past 20 meetings.

Junior forward Jordan Murphy recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds for his 22nd double-double of the season for Minnesota, which has lost nine consecutive games and 12 of its past 13. Sophomore forward Michael Hurt contributed career highs of 15 points and eight rebounds, and senior guard Nate Mason added 11 points for the Golden Gophers (14-15, 3-13).

Pritzl buried a 3-pointer for the first points of overtime and knocked down another to give the Badgers a 67-61 lead with 2:53 remaining. Happ’s second basket of the extra session made it an eight-point margin with 2:12 left as Wisconsin finished off its comeback.

Happ scored the tying basket with 5.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Mason had five assists to raise his career total to 501, making him the second player in Golden Gophers history to reach 500 assists.

Minnesota began the second half on a 14-7 run to take 48-42 lead on junior guard Dupree McBrayer’s 3-pointer with 14:41 remaining. The Badgers pulled within 50-48 on a basket by freshman forward Aleem Ford with 9:01 to play before Hurt drained a 3-pointer and Mason hit a jumper to give the Golden Gophers a seven-point edge with 7:33 to play.

Pritzl drained two 3-pointers in a span of 2:09 to bring Wisconsin within 58-54 with 4:08 left. Neither team scored over the next 2 1/2 minutes before junior guard Khalil Iverson converted a layup to bring the Badgers within two with 1:32 remaining.

Davidson had 14 first-half points, and Pritzl buried a 3-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give Wisconsin a 35-34 lead at the break.

