No. 2 Michigan State holds off Wisconsin, clinches outright Big Ten title

Cassius Winston scored 20 points while making all six of his 3-point attempts as No. 2 Michigan State clinched its first outright Big Ten title since 2009 by holding off Wisconsin 68-63 on Sunday.

Winston added six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (28-3 overall, 16-2 Big Ten), who have won 12 straight. Nick Ward contributed 14 points and six rebounds and Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

Spartans star forward Miles Bridges had 10 points but shot 3 of 15 from the field. Bridges was implicated in the FBI probe involving impermissible benefits to college players but was cleared to play by the NCAA on Saturday.

Freshman Brad Davison scored a career-high 30 points for the Badgers (14-17, 7-11). Ethan Happ added 13 points and six rebounds.

With the Spartans up 17-15, Winston made a trio of 3-pointers in a four-minute span as part of a 15-7 run to push the lead to 32-22. Michigan State scored just two more points during the last 3 1/2 minutes but still led 34-27 at halftime.

The Spartans remained cold at the start of the second half, going scoreless for nearly 4 1/2 minutes. But they still managed to retain the lead as Wisconsin only scored four points during that span. Ward ended the Spartans’ drought with a runner in the lane.

The Badgers tied it at 36-all on two Davison free throws after Ward was called for a technical foul for elbowing Happ. Nick Goins’ three-point play put Michigan State back in front.

Davison’s long two with 11:32 left tied it again at 42-all. Wisconsin finally took its first lead with 9:55 remaining at 47-45 on a Happ layup.

Winston’s fifth 3-pointer with 7:09 left gave Michigan State the advantage at 50-49. His next long ball upped the lead to seven at 58-51. That finished off an 11-2 Spartans run.

The Badgers crept within two until Bridges made a jumper with 3:35 remaining. Michigan State eventually built the lead up to eight but Davison’s three cut it to 66-63 with five seconds left. Bridges clinched the victory with two free throws.

