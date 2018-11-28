No. 22 Wisconsin rallies past NC State

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Removed extra word in ninth graf

Senior power forward Ethan Happ recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead No. 22 Wisconsin to a 79-75 comeback victory over North Carolina State on Tuesday night in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest in Madison, Wis.

Sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice made four 3-pointers while contributing 18 points, six assists and three steals for the Badgers (6-1). Sophomore forward Aleem Ford scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and sophomore guard Brad Davison also had 12 points.

Junior guard Markell Johnson scored 21 points and junior guard C.J. Bryce added 18 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina State (6-1). Senior guard Torin Dorn had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolfpack, who held a 36-30 edge on the boards.

Wisconsin, which recovered from a 12-point, second-half deficit, shot 49.1 percent from the field while knocking down 11 of 21 3-point attempts.

North Carolina State connected on 47 percent of its field-goal attempts and was 7 of 18 from long range.

Happ scored back-to-back baskets to give the Badgers a 72-71 edge with 2:19 remaining. Bryce’s jumper put North Carolina State back ahead with 1:46 left before Trice and Happ each split two free throws as Wisconsin inched back in front at 74-73.

Trice then beat the shot clock with an 18-footer to give Wisconsin a three-point lead with 23.6 seconds left.

The Wolfpack’s next possession ended when Davison drew a charge on Johnson with 17.9 seconds remaining.

Davison later hit two free throws to make it a four-point margin as the Badgers closed it out.

Johnson hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the second half and Torn followed with a jumper as NC State took a 41-29 lead with 19:01 left.

Wisconsin answered with a 13-4 surge and pulled within 45-42 on a 3-pointer by Trice with 16 minutes remaining.

The Wolfpack again led by double digits when Bryce drove for a layup to make it 57-47 with 12:59 left. However, the Badgers answered with a 10-2 run and pulled within 59-57 with 9:10 remaining.

NC State scored the next six points to open up an eight-point advantage before Trice buried a 3-pointer and Happ and redshirt freshman forward Kobe King scored inside baskets to bring Wisconsin within 65-64 with 5:24 left.

Johnson drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap an 11-point first half as NC State led 36-29 at the break.

