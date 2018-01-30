Nebraska tops Wisconsin, 74-63

Guard James Palmer Jr. scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers outlasted the Wisconsin Badgers for a 74-63 win on Monday night at the Kohl Center.

Forward Isaac Copeland Jr. contributed 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting for the Cornhuskers. Guard Glynn Watson Jr. added 15 points for Nebraska (17-8, 8-4 Big Ten), which won its third game in a row.

The loss spoiled a dominant performance by Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ, who finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Khalil Iverson was the only other Badgers player to score in double digits with 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

Wisconsin (10-13, 3-7) lost on its home court for the first time in seven games. The Badgers were swept in the regular-season series by Nebraska, which earned a 63-59 victory at home Jan. 9.

Nebraska trailed for much of Monday’s game before taking a 60-58 lead on a layup by Palmer with 4:35 to go in the game. Wisconsin’s deficit increased to six points with 1:08 to play after Watson made the second of two free throws.

The Badgers’ last-minute comeback attempt fell short as Happ missed two of four free-throw attempts. Watson increased the lead to nine points with a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left.

Wisconsin led by as many as 11 points after a slam dunk by Iverson with 9:59 remaining in the second half. Nebraska responded with a 14-3 run to even the score at 58 with 5:25 to play. Copeland tied the score with a layup off a feed from Isaiah Roby.

The Badgers established a 32-30 halftime lead thanks to a fast start from Happ, who scored or assisted on 26 first-half points. Happ made a free throw to even the score at 30 with 59 seconds to go before the break, and he put Wisconsin on top when teammate Alex Illikainen found him for a layup with one second remaining in the half.

Wisconsin honored several members of its football team, including quarterback Alex Hornibrook, during a first-half ceremony. The Badgers finished the season with a 13-1 record after a 34-24 win over Miami in the Orange Bowl.

