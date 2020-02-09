Wisconsin has easy time defeating Ohio State

Feb 9, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Mike Kelley, a member of the Wisconsin Badgers 2000 Final Four run team responds to a question during a pre-game news conference before the game with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Brevin Pritzl came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and score a game-high 19 points Sunday as Wisconsin built a 24-point second half lead and cruised to a 70-57 Big Ten Conference win victory Ohio State at Madison, Wis.

Aleem Ford added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Badgers (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten), who improved to 13-1 at home and finished off a season sweep of the Buckeyes. Wisconsin converted 12 of 32 3-pointers, including 8 of 18 in the first half, and owned a 30-16 advantage in bench scoring.

Andre Wesson scored 11 points for the Buckeyes (15-8, 5-7), which couldn’t find the range against the Badgers’ defense. Ohio State made only 36.7 percent of its field goal attempts and committed 14 turnovers that led to 15 Wisconsin points.

The Buckeyes never got the game under 10 points in the second half, although they made early and late runs that sliced the lead to 11. But it was a case of too little, too late after Wisconsin pushed the margin to 63-39 on a driving layup by D’Mitrik Price with 7:51 left.

The rims took a beating for the first 5 1/2 minutes. At the first TV timeout, the score was tied 3-all. Wisconsin endured a scoring drought of 4:39 after initiating scoring with a Micah Potter 3-pointer 57 seconds into the contest.

But the Badgers more than made up for it over the remainder of the half. Beginning with a Pritzl 3-ball at the 10:17 mark, they went on a 15-2 run that gave them control of the game. Trevor Anderson had the last five points of the spurt with a 3-pointer and two free throws.

However, the big burst came in the half’s final 4:08, when they ripped off 16 unanswered points to go into the locker room with a 38-20 advantage. Pritzl started the run with a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound by Ford, and Nate Reuvers ended it by making two free throws with a second remaining.

