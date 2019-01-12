Edwards, Purdue push past Wisconsin in OT

EditorsNote: 5th graf should end with 11 boards, not 13; 8th graf should be 74-74, not 71-71; tweak to 11th graf

Junior guard Carsen Edwards made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 36 points, leading Purdue to an 84-80 overtime win over Wisconsin in Big Ten Conference play on Friday at Madison, Wis.

Edwards shot 10-for-26 from the field, including 6-for-14 from long distance and 10-for-14 from the free-throw line in winning his duel with Badgers star Ethan Happ. The Wisconsin senior forward had 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Edwards sealed the win by hitting two free throws with eight seconds left.

“Carsen bounced back and made some big time plays, but that’s what he does,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He had a good overall game.”

Purdue (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten) shot 42.4 percent (28-for-66) from the floor and made 11 of 25 3-point attempts. Ryan Cline finished with 14 points and Nojel Eastern had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Boilermakers. Trevion Williams contributed nine points and 11 boards.

Happ made nine of his first 10 shots and finished 14 of 17. D’Mitrik Trice added 17 points and Brad Davison had 13 for the Badgers (11-5, 3-2).

The Badgers trailed by seven following Cline’s 3-pointer with 4:51 remaining in the second half before they scored seven consecutive points, highlighted by Davison’s 3-pointer to tie the game at 67-67.

Edwards nearly led the Boilermakers to a win in regulation. He scored Purdue’s last seven points in the final two minutes of regulation, but Trice’s deep 3-pointer tied the score at 74-74 with 14 seconds left.

Edwards shot an airball on a 24-footer with just under three seconds left.

In the first half, Purdue seized control of the game behind a hot-shooting start. Edwards hit a 3-pointer to give the Boilermakers a 20-10 lead. Less than two minutes later, Edwards canned another trey to extend the lead to 23-14.

Trailing by 11 a few minutes later, the Badgers fought back with a 16-1 run to take a 32-28 lead.

Purdue center Evan Boudreaux sat out the game due to a groin injury. The 6-foot-7 junior, who averages 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.6 minutes, is day-to-day, according to Painter.

—Field Level Media