Wisconsin sends No. 6 Purdue to third straight loss

EditorsNote: fixes “Wisconsin” in second graf

Ethan Happ had a double-double and made some key late free throws as Wisconsin handed No. 6 Purdue its third straight loss, 57-53, Thursday at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Happ finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 16 points for the Badgers (12-16, 5-10 Big Ten). Wisconsin snapped a four-game losing streak to the Boilermakers.

Carsen Edwards scored 22 points, and Isaac Haas had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Purdue (23-5, 12-3 Big Ten). The Boilermakers, who were coming off consecutive losses to Ohio State and Michigan, fell to the Badgers for the first time since 2015.

Both teams got off to a sluggish start. Purdue led 12-9 with eight minutes left in the first half. Davison hit a 3-pointer and a layup to cap a 10-2 Wisconsin run, giving the Badgers a 19-14 lead. The Boilermakers, who were averaging 82.5 points per game, had only 21 points at intermission and found themselves tied with the Badgers at halftime. Neither team attempted a free throw in the first half.

Nojel Eastern capped a 10-0 Purdue run with a three-point play as the Boilermakers began to separate themselves midway through the second half. Wisconsin answered, though, with a run of its own.

Happ hit from the inside off an up-and-under post move, and Khalil Iverson followed with a dunk to tie the score 43-43 with five minutes to play.

Davison knocked down a step-back jumper, and Happ added a layup to give the Badgers a cushion in the final minutes.

It was a big win for Wisconsin on the night when Badgers great Frank Kaminsky had his jersey retired. Wisconsin still has work to do, though, and needs an improbable run in the Big Ten tournament to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998.

Vincent Edwards finished with 10 points for the Boilermakers, who return home to host Penn State on Sunday.

Wisconsin has the weekend off before hosting Minnesota on Monday.

--Field Level Media