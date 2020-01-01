Wisconsin rolls to 3rd straight win by crushing Rider

Junior forward Nate Reuvers scored 15 points to pace Wisconsin in a 65-37 win against Rider on Tuesday in Madison, Wis.

Dec 31, 2019; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Rider University Broncos guard Dimencio Vaughn (14) tries to keep the ball from Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Aleem Ford contributed 14 points, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Ford’s effort was two points shy of a career high.

Guards Brevin Pritzl and Brad Davison added 11 points each for the Badgers (8-5), who have won three straight games.

The Badgers shot 7 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half, including three consecutive long-range baskets by Pritzl that gave Wisconsin its first points.

Wisconsin shot 24 of 55 from the field (43.6 percent) in the victory. The meeting marked the final nonconference game of the regular season for both teams.

Forward Frederick Scott and guard-forward Dimencio Vaughn scored seven points apiece for Rider (7-4). Vaughn had a game-high eight rebounds.

Both squads stumbled at the start, as the Badgers and Broncs shot 1 for 10 from the field.

The Broncs failed to overcome a woeful 5-for-30 first-half shooting effort in their first meeting against the Badgers.

Davison drained three 3-pointers to open the second half to stretch Wisconsin’s lead to 31-16.

Reuvers scored eight straight points during a 10-0 run as Wisconsin pulled away at 42-21 on his layup with 14:33 to go in the game.

Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice, who scored 52 points in two games leading up to Tuesday’s game, scored nine points and had a game-high seven assists.

Rider center Tyere Marshall, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 10.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, scored one point on 0-for-8 shooting. He had six rebounds.

Pritzl, in a reserve role, was fresh off a career-high 17 points in Wisconsin’s 68-48 win over Tennessee on Dec. 28.

—Field Level Media