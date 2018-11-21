No. 25 Wisconsin drops Stanford

Brad Davison converted a three-point play to thwart a second-half rally by Stanford on Wednesday afternoon, leading 25th-ranked Wisconsin to a 62-46 victory in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

The win sends the Badgers (4-0) into one of Thursday’s semifinals against Oklahoma, which outlasted Florida 65-60 in Wednesday’s opening game.

The Cardinal (2-2) will take on the Gators in a consolation-bracket game Thursday.

Stanford trailed 28-24 at halftime and then 42-32 after a Khalil Iverson free throw with 10:41 to go before five consecutive points, including a three-point play, by Oscar da Silva got the Cardinal back in the game.

A 3-pointer by KZ Okpala got Stanford as close as 44-42 with 6:42 remaining before Davison countered with his key hoop and free throw with 6:02 to go.

The Badgers gradually pulled away, with Ethan Happ adding four late points that allowed him to share game-high scoring honors with teammate D’Mitrik Trice with 16 points apiece.

Happ and Iverson shared game-high rebound honors with 12 each for Wisconsin, which had a win at Xavier among its earlier success this season.

Davison finished with 14 points for the Badgers, who made only one 3-point shot in the game.

Okpala had 11 points and eight rebounds, Daejon Davis eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and da Silva seven points and eight rebounds for Stanford, which upset a 19th-ranked Wisconsin team in the schools’ most recent head-to-head in 1994.

The Cardinal shot just 27.1 percent from the field and made only two of their 18 3-point attempts.

Wisconsin managed its halftime advantage despite not making a 3-point shot or a free throw in the first 20 minutes. The Badgers did hit 50 percent of their field goals, however, to get the upper hand on Stanford, which shot just 31 percent in the half.

The Cardinal didn’t score in the final 2:22 of the half, allowing Wisconsin to build its four-point halftime edge on layups by Happ and Trice.

