Davison, No. 16 Wisconsin blitz Savannah State

Sophomore guard Brad Davison made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help No. 16 Wisconsin trounce Savannah State 101-60 on Thursday night in nonconference play at Madison, Wis.

Senior power forward Ethan Happ had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Badgers (9-2). Sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice and freshman guard Tai Strickland tallied 14 points apiece, and freshman Kobe King scored 10 for Wisconsin.

Junior guard Jaquan Dotson scored 20 points for Savannah State (3-9), which lost its fifth consecutive game. Zach Sellers and junior forward Tyrell Harper added 11 points apiece. Harper also collected 12 rebounds.

The Tigers have allowed 100 points five times this season, topped by the 139 they allowed to South Dakota State on Tuesday. The stop in Madison was the seventh contest of a 12-game road trip.

Wisconsin shot 56.1 percent from the field and made 16 of 34 3-point attempts. The Badgers held a convincing 45-20 rebounding edge and recorded 10 steals.

Savannah State shot 40 percent from the field and was 11 of 39 from behind the arc.

Davison made five 3-pointers while scoring 19 first-half points as the Badgers set a school record for points in a half with 69.

Wisconsin shot 70.6 percent from the field and made 11 of 16 from 3-point range while building the 69-32 advantage.

The Badgers began pulling away with a 14-0 run, capped by Davison’s 3-pointer to make it 33-12 with 11:41 left in the half.

The margin reached 30 for the first time when Davison drained a 3-pointer to make it 55-25 with 4:22 remaining.

Davison’s 3-pointer with seven seconds left ended Wisconsin’s first-half splurge.

The Badgers moved ahead by more than 40 for the first time when King’s layup made it 75-34 with 17:11 to go.

Wisconsin exceeded 100 when sophomore guard Walt McGrory nailed a 3-pointer with 22.3 seconds remaining.

