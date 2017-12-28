Happ’s double-double lifts Wisconsin over Chicago State

Junior forward Ethan Happ delivered a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, leading Wisconsin to an 82-70 nonconference win over Chicago State on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Happ shot 8 of 12 from the field and dished out six assists.

Junior forward Khalil Iverson tied a career high with 17 points for the Badgers, who earned their third consecutive victory.

Wisconsin (7-7) got a scare 90 seconds into the game when guard Brad Davison fell to the court and landed on his left arm and shoulder. The true freshman is wearing a brace on the left shoulder that he injured last month.

Davison briefly went to the locker room with the team’s trainer, but he returned to the bench and checked back into the game.

Davison, a true freshman, scored 11 first-half points and took a charge near the end of the period. The charge tied Davison with former guard Zak Showalter for the school’s all-time single season record with 16 charges taken.

Davison scored 15 points against Chicago State.

Senior forward Deionte Simmons scored a career-high 19 points to lead Chicago State (2-14), but he fouled out with 6:13 left. He entered the night with a 9.8 points-per-game average.

Senior guard Fred Sims Jr. registered 16 points for the Cougars, who shot 54.8 percent in the second half.

Chicago State has lost 10 straight, but it wouldn’t go away quietly against Wisconsin.

The Cougars strung together a 9-0 run to pull within 57-48, capped by a layup from junior guard Anthony Harris with 10:18 to go, but Wisconsin pulled away.

Wisconsin is the fourth Big Ten Conference team that Chicago State played during the nonconference season. The Cougars also lost road games to Northwestern, Purdue and Iowa.