Davison leads Wisconsin past Green Bay

Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a game-high 18 points and junior forward Ethan Happ added 14 to pace Wisconsin to a 81-60 nonconference win over Wisconsin-Green Bay on Saturday at Madison, Wis.

The victory boosted the Badgers to a 20-0 all-time record against their intrastate rivals.

Davison, a true freshman, scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Happ shot 7 of 9 from the field and had eight rebounds to lift the Badgers (6-7) to their second straight win.

The Phoenix (5-8) went without a field goal -- missing nine tries -- over the final 11:42 of the first half.

Green Bay senior guard Khalil Small scored baskets on consecutive possessions to trim Wisconsin’s lead to 44-24 at the break.

Phoenix junior Sandy Cohen III, a transfer from Marquette, scored a team-high 12 points for the Phoenix, who shot 40 overall.

Small delivered 12 points and freshman guard PJ Pipes, a reserve, scored 11 points for Green Bay.

Wisconsin junior forward Khalil Iverson delivered 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting. He also had two assists and two blocks.

Not only did Wisconsin outrebound Green Bay 36-20, it also dominated in the paint with a 46-14 points-in-the-paint edge.

Davison was tough and displayed no hesitation, despite wearing a brace on his left shoulder. On a few first-half possessions, he made layups and slid out of bounds on the finishes. Davison also took a charge and landed on his left shoulder late in the first half.