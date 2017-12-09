Marquette dominates short-handed Wisconsin

Senior transfer guard Andrew Rowsey scored a game-high 24 points to pace Marquette to an 82-63 win over short-handed Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Rowsey scored 18 second-half points, and was 5 of 6 overall from 3-point range, for the Golden Eagles. Rowsey contributed 7 of 7 free throws.

Sophomore guard Markus Howard delivered 16 first-half points on 6-of-13 shooting for the Golden Eagles (7-3), who had lost three of the last four against their intrastate rivals.

Howard had 23 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

The Badgers (4-7) were without sophomore starting point guard D‘Mitrik Trice for Saturday’s game due to a right foot injury.

Trice, who is averaging 9.3 points this season, will have surgery on Monday and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

In addition, Wisconsin freshman guard Kobe King is out indefinitely with a left knee injury. King, a reserve, averaged 5.2 points per game.

Freshman guard Brad Davison delivered a team-high 20 points for Wisconsin, which has lost two straight games. Junior forward Ethan Happ added 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Badgers.

Davison provided a much-needed spark for Wisconsin with his physicality, indicated by his 11-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line.

Happ drained lay ups on consecutive possessions to trim Marquette’s lead to 46-40 early in the second half, but junior forward Khalil Iverson then missed on two attempts in the lane -- and Marquette pulled away.

Meanwhile, sophomore Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8 guard-forward from Stevens Point, Wis., scored 3-pointers on consecutive possessions for the Golden Eagles. Hauser’s 3-pointer from the top of the key padded Marquette’s lead at 28-11 with 10 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first half.

The Golden Eagles shot 57 percent from 3-point range -- making 8 of 14 attempts -- in the first to take a 41-34 lead into the halftime break.

Marquette shot 52.7 percent from the field (29 of 55), and 63.6 percent from 3-point range (14 of 22), which won at the Kohl Center for the first time in two years.

The game marked the 100-year anniversary of the rivalry between the teams. Wisconsin leads the series with a 67-57 record, and beat Marquette last season 93-84 in Milwaukee.