FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hot-shooting Ohio State routs Wisconsin
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 3, 2017 / 12:36 AM / in an hour

Hot-shooting Ohio State routs Wisconsin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hot-shooting Ohio State routs Wisconsin

Freshman forward Kaleb Wesson and junior forward Keita Bates-Diop combined for 36 points as Ohio State routed Wisconsin 83-58 in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

The victory halted a two-game losing streak for the Buckeyes, who shot 66 percent (31 of 47) from the field.

The Buckeyes (6-3) out-rebounded the Badgers 32-18 and also held a 36-12 edge in points in the paint.

Wesson had 19 points, and Bates-Diop added 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

First-year Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann switched the starting lineup, putting senior Jae‘Sean Tate at point guard in place of junior C.J. Jackson.

Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a team-high 16 points for Wisconsin (3-5), which has lost two straight games. The Badgers have played a difficult schedule, going 0-4 against Top 25 teams, including a loss in their previous game, a 49-38 setback at No. 18 Virginia.

Ohio State got buckets on eight straight first-half possessions, capped by a 3-pointer from Bates-Diop to extend its lead to 42-24 with 3:38 left before halftime.

The Buckeyes shot a blistering 78.3 percent from the field (18 of 23) in the first half and drained 7 of 8 baskets from 3-point range to take a 49-23 edge at the break.

Freshman forwards Nate Reuvers and Kobe King each scored 10 points off the bench for the Badgers.

Wisconsin junior forward Ethan Happ scored seven points and had six rebounds. Happ, who faced double-team coverage by Ohio State, entered Saturday’s game averaging a team-leading 17.6 points per game.

The loss was the most-lopsided at the Kohl Center since Michigan State’s 61-44 win over Wisconsin on Feb. 12, 2000.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.