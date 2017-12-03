Hot-shooting Ohio State routs Wisconsin

Freshman forward Kaleb Wesson and junior forward Keita Bates-Diop combined for 36 points as Ohio State routed Wisconsin 83-58 in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

The victory halted a two-game losing streak for the Buckeyes, who shot 66 percent (31 of 47) from the field.

The Buckeyes (6-3) out-rebounded the Badgers 32-18 and also held a 36-12 edge in points in the paint.

Wesson had 19 points, and Bates-Diop added 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

First-year Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann switched the starting lineup, putting senior Jae‘Sean Tate at point guard in place of junior C.J. Jackson.

Freshman guard Brad Davison scored a team-high 16 points for Wisconsin (3-5), which has lost two straight games. The Badgers have played a difficult schedule, going 0-4 against Top 25 teams, including a loss in their previous game, a 49-38 setback at No. 18 Virginia.

Ohio State got buckets on eight straight first-half possessions, capped by a 3-pointer from Bates-Diop to extend its lead to 42-24 with 3:38 left before halftime.

The Buckeyes shot a blistering 78.3 percent from the field (18 of 23) in the first half and drained 7 of 8 baskets from 3-point range to take a 49-23 edge at the break.

Freshman forwards Nate Reuvers and Kobe King each scored 10 points off the bench for the Badgers.

Wisconsin junior forward Ethan Happ scored seven points and had six rebounds. Happ, who faced double-team coverage by Ohio State, entered Saturday’s game averaging a team-leading 17.6 points per game.

The loss was the most-lopsided at the Kohl Center since Michigan State’s 61-44 win over Wisconsin on Feb. 12, 2000.