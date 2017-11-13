Iverson helps Wisconsin roll past Yale

Khalil Iverson scored a career-high 17 points to pace Wisconsin in an 89-61 non-conference victory over Yale on Sunday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Ethan Happ added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (2-0), which shot 51.8 percent and led for the final 38:23

D‘Mitrik Trice delivered 14 points and junior F Andy Van Vliet added 13.

The Bulldogs (0-2) floundered with a couple scoring droughts, and didn’t make a field goal for the final 3:01 of the first half.

Blake Reynolds led Yale with 14 points and Noah Yates came off the bench to contribute nine points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs, who had 17 turnovers.

Iverson scored four to stretch Wisconsin’s lead to 42-20 with 3:42 left in the first half.

Iverson scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder didn’t attempt a shot in 22 minutes in the Badgers’ win over South Carolina State two days ago

The Bulldogs are playing without junior guard Makai Mason, who missed the entire 2016-17 season with a broken right foot. Mason, the team’s point guard and an Ivy League preseason player of the year candidate, suffered a stress fracture to the same foot, but the problem is not related to the previous injury. An NBC Sports report said Mason could be out at least two months.

Miye Oni scored nine points Sunday and is expected to handle a majority of duties at the point in Mason’s absence.