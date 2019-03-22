Magee breaks 3 record, Wofford walks past Seton Hall

EditorsNote: adds Seton Hall’s record in seventh graf; revises ninth graf

Fletcher Magee scored 24 points and set a record as Wofford won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time by overcoming Seton Hall 84-68 on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Magee made seven 3-point baskets to become the NCAA all-time leader in treys, with some of those crucial to the outcome of the Midwest Region first-round game.

There was a back-and-forth stretch for about seven minutes in the second half before the seventh-seeded Terriers regained control. With Wofford leading by one, the Terriers’ Nathan Hoover drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Magee bagged another trey for a 76-66 advantage — all nine points in a 69-second span.

Hoover added to the lead with a pair of free throws in what became a 17-0 run before Seton Hall scored the game’s final two points.

Hoover finished with 18 points, Cameron Jackson had 14 points and Storm Murphy added 11 points for Wofford (30-4), which has a 21-game winning streak.

The Terriers meet second-seeded Kentucky, an easy winner against Abilene Christian in an earlier game, in Saturday’s second round. Wofford had been 0-4 in NCAA Tournament games.

Magee, who was 7 of 12 on 3-point attempts, set the NCAA record for career 3-point baskets with 509. His third 3-pointer of the game broke the mark, coming early in the second half. Travis Bader of Oakland ended his career five years ago with 504.

Myles Powell scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half for 10th-seeded Seton Hall (20-14). He shot 10 of 25 from the field for the game.

Powell single-handedly wiped out a 53-42 deficit by scoring 12 straight points.

Earlier, Wofford built a 34-18 lead, capped by Magee’s four-point play. The Terriers made four of their first seven 3-point attempts.

Seton Hall had a stretch of about six minutes with only two points, but the Pirates put together a 9-0 run that included a Wofford timeout.

Seven players scored for Seton Hall in the first half, but none of them had more than five points. The Pirates were only 4 for 16 on 3-pointers in the half.

Seton Hall was effective on the boards at time, grabbing eight of its first 17 misses.

