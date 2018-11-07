Maye scores 24, leads No. 8 UNC past Wofford

Luke Maye scored 24 points as No. 8 North Carolina withstood a second-half charge from Wofford before pulling away for a 78-67 season-opening victory Tuesday night at Spartanburg, S.C., avenging last year’s result.

Senior swingman Cameron Johnson, who finished with 17 points, hit a pair of 3-point baskets after Wofford tied the game midway through the second half.

North Carolina sophomore forward Garrison Brooks scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the first half. He added a couple of dunks during the team’s second-half flurry.

Fletcher Magee’s 21 points led Wofford. Storm Murphy added 15 points, and Nathan Hoover had 12 points.

Wofford was hurt when Cameron Jackson picked up his third foul less than three minutes into the second half. His fourth foul at the 7:53 mark came on a Maye 3-point attempt, with the Tar Heels forward draining all three foul shots for a 57-51 lead.

Another Johnson three was part of an 8-0 burst that appeared to give the Tar Heels control with an 11-point margin. Wofford posted the next six points before Brooks’ three-point play.

Earlier, Magee drained off-balanced 3-pointers on consecutive possessions as the Terriers closed to within 43-40 before freshman Nassir Little answered from long range for North Carolina.

Wofford was even at 46-46 on Chevez Goodwin’s lay-in.

North Carolina led by as many as 12 points in the first half before settling for a 33-26 edge at the break.

Wofford didn’t score in the game’s opening 4:39, but the Tar Heels held only a 4-0 lead. The Terriers held several brief leads before Maye heated up.

Some Wofford fans wore T-shirts with only “79-75” on the front, commemorating last year’s stunning upset at Chapel Hill, N.C.

This was North Carolina’s first visit to Wofford, which last year conquered Georgia Tech in a home game.

—Field Level Media