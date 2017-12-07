Magee’s late 3 lifts Wofford over Georgia Tech

Fletcher Magee scored 36 points and hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to lift Wofford to a 63-60 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.

It was a Herculean effort by Magee, who was 12 for 22 from the floor and made 8 of 14 3-point shots. The rest of the Terriers were 9 of 37 from the floor.

Magee scored five consecutive points on a 3-pointer and two free throws to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 57-55 with three minutes left.

Magee’s jumper with 1:18 left put Wofford (5-4) up 58-57, its first lead since midway through the first half.

Georgia Tech’s Tadric Jackson tied the game at 60 on a 3-pointer one minute later.

Jackson scored 26 points and combined with Ben Lammers (12 points) to shoot 17 of 25 from the floor for the Yellow Jackets (4-4), who lost despite making 57.1 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Wofford’s Cameron Jackson had 10 rebounds and four steals.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 10 early in the second half, but Magee made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 44-41 with 11:59 left.

It was a back-and-forth first 20 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Terriers 12-5 to close the first half and take a 34-29 lead at the break.

Georgia Tech forced three Wofford turnovers and jumped out to a 10-2 lead six minutes into the game.

Magee responded with three 3-pointers during a 16-4 run that put the Terriers on top 18-14 midway through the first half.