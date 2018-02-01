No. 9 Arizona cruises past Washington State

Freshman power forward Deandre Ayton scored 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting and also collected 11 rebounds as No. 9 Arizona hammered Washington State 100-72 on Wednesday in Pac-12 play at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

Junior guard Allonzo Trier added 24 points while making 8 of 9 field-goal attempts as the Wildcats (19-4, 9-1 Pac-12) won their seventh consecutive game and 16th in the past 17. Sophomore guard Rawle Alkins had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and senior center Dusan Ristic contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

Trier and Alkins each made all four of their 3-point attempts. Alkins missed three of the previous four games due to foot soreness.

Junior forward Robert Franks scored 25 points and made 5 of 7 3-point attempts for Washington State, which lost to the Wildcats for the 13th consecutive time. Sophomore guard Malachi Flynn had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists, and junior guard Viont‘e Daniels scored 10 points.

The Cougars (9-12, 1-8) were outrebounded 42-23 while losing their fourth straight game and falling for the eighth time in the past nine.

Arizona shot 60.9 percent from the field and was 10 of 17 from 3-point range. Washington State shot 40.7 percent and was 9 of 24 from long range.

The Wildcats shot a blistering 66.7 percent from the field while rolling up a 19-point halftime lead, and they continued to pile on in the second half.

The Cougars scored four of the first six points in the second half before the Wildcats responded with a 20-2 spurt. A basket by Alkins culminated the run and gave Arizona a 75-40 edge with 12:58 left in the game.

The closest Washington State got over the remainder of the contest was 23 points at 80-57 with 8:36 remaining.

The Wildcats reached 100 points for the third time this season.

Trier (15 points on 5-of-6 shooting), Ayton (14 on 7-of-8) and Alkins (11, 4-of-5) combined for 40 points on 16-of-19 shooting in the first half. Ayton had 10 rebounds as the Wildcats had a 22-9 edge on the boards while taking a 53-34 lead into the break.

The lead reached 20 for the first time when Trier drained a 3-pointer with 4:05 remaining before halftime.

