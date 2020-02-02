Arizona handles Washington St. to continue dominance

Stone Gettings scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Arizona defeated host Washington State 66-49 on Saturday night in a Pacific-12 Conference game.

Feb 1, 2020; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) points up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats (15-6 overall, 5-3 Pac-12) defeated the Cougars for the 14th time in the past 15 meetings, including eight straight wins in Pullman, Wash.

Freshmen Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji also scored in double figures for the Wildcats, with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Nnaji had 10 rebounds and Mannion added four assists.

Guard Isaac Bonton led Washington State (13-10, 4-6) with 15 points and four assists. The Cougars lost for the first time in their past five home games and dropped to 11-3 in Pullman this season.

Cougars forward CJ Elleby, who entered the game fourth in the conference in scoring with 18.8 points per game, was limited to seven points. Elleby scored all his points in the opening 5:59 as the Cougars took a 9-6 lead, but didn’t score again, missing his final nine shots from the field to finish 2 of 12.

Gettings, a graduate transfer from Cornell who scored 39 points against Delaware as a junior, bested his season high for the second straight game. He had 13 points in a 75-72 victory Thursday at Washington, the Wildcats’ first road win this season.

Gettings had a double-double by halftime — 11 points and 10 rebounds — as the Wildcats took a 32-23 lead.

Washington State went ahead 15-8 lead with 12:07 left in the first half, but the Wildcats responded with a 14-0 run to take the lead for good. Nnaji and Gettings sparked the run by scoring off offensive rebounds, Mannion added a layup off a turnover and Gettings made a 3-pointer to give Arizona a 17-15 advantage.

A free throw by Nnaji, a Gettings jumper in the lane and a dunk by Christian Koloko off another turnover capped the run.

Arizona scored the first two baskets of the second half and the Cougars never got within 11 points the rest of the way.

