Washington State runs away from Cal in second half

Robert Franks set a program record with 10 three-pointers and scored 34 points as Washington State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 78-53 victory over visiting California on Saturday.

Malachi Flynn scored 14 points and Drick Bernstine added 10 for the Cougars (9-8, 1-4). Washington State shot 29-of-51 (56.9 percent) from the field.

Cal (7-11, 1-4) had three freshmen in the starting lineup with Justice Sueing, Darius McNeill and Juhwan Harris-Dyson. The youth should bode well for the future, but the Bears are struggling this season and have lost four consecutive games.

Sueing led his team with 14 points and Harris-Dyson finished with 12. Don Coleman added 10 points for the Golden Bears, who won the rebound battle 40-29.

Washington State led most of the way, and a 3-pointer by Franks provided a 45-34 lead with 15:16 left in the game. Franks, who averages 17.3 points per game, was 11-of-17 from the field.

A dunk by Franks gave the Cougars a 52-43 lead with 10:48 remaining. The Bears struggled to get back in the game and endured a three-minute scoring drought before Harris-Dyson made a free throw with seven minutes left.

This opened the door for the Cougars to continue to pull away. Another 3-pointer by Franks increased the margin to 65-46, and Washington State was not threatened the rest of the way

Washington State entered the game leading the Pac-12 in 3-point field-goal attempts (490). The Cougars went 15-of-28 from beyond the arc against Cal.

After trailing early, Washington State went on a 13-0 run capped by a Milan Acquaah three-point play for a 15-8 lead with 12:30 left in the first half. Cal missed seven of its opening 11 shots and was held scoreless for 4:59 during the Cougars’ run.

Cal rallied and tied the game 17-17 on a three-point play by Nick Hamilton with 8:59 remaining. The teams traded field goals and a pair of free throws by Harris-Dyson tied the game 25-25 with 2:19 left.

The Cougars finished with a late flurry, and a 3-pointer by Malachi Flynn provided a 30-25 margin at the break. Washington State scored 13 points off 10 Cal turnovers. The Golden Bears were just 1-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half.

--Field Level Media