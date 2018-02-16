Flynn's 30 points push Washington State past Colorado

Malachi Flynn poured in a game-high 30 points Thursday night, including the go-ahead free throws with 46 seconds left as Washington State earned just its second Pac-12 win with a 73-69 verdict over Colorado at Friel Court in Pullman, Wash.

Robert Franks added 14 for the Cougars (10-15, 2-11 Pac-12), hitting two foul shots with 27 seconds left after stealing the ball from Dominique Collier with the Buffaloes hunting a potential go-ahead shot.

Collier and George King missed 3-point attempts on Colorado’s next possession, and Flynn iced the outcome by sinking a foul shot with five seconds remaining. The result enabled Washington State to share the Pac-12 basement with California.

Viont‘e Daniels contributed 10 points for the Cougars, which won despite making just 40.3 percent of their field-goal attempts and only 7-of 29 from 3-point range. Washington State was also outrebounded 39-33 but converted 15 Buffs turnovers into 18 points.

McKinley Wright IV and Dallas Walton each scored 16 points to pace Colorado, while Namon Wright hit for 12. The Buffaloes (15-11, 7-7) shot poorly, sinking only 40 percent from the field and 3 of 18 on 3-pointers. They did a good deal of work at the foul line, canning 26 of 35 attempts.

King was held to nine points, nearly five under his average, although he did grab a game-high 11 rebounds.

Neither team led by more than four points in a first half that featured four ties and five lead changes. Washington State edged out to a 25-21 lead with 6:09 remaining after Flynn canned a jumper, but Colorado rattled off eight unanswered points and grabbed a 29-25 advantage when Wright converted a three-point play at the 4:59 mark.

The Buffaloes didn’t score for the half’s remainder. The Cougars weren’t able to take full advantage of that drought, though, managing only five points. A foul shot by Kwinton Hinson with one second left enabled Washington State to take a 30-29 edge into the locker room.

