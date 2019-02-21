Late layup lifts Washington State over Colorado

Isaiah Wade hit a go-ahead layup in the final 90 seconds, and the Washington State Cougars beat the Colorado Buffaloes 76-74 in Pullman, Wash., on Wednesday night.

Robert Franks had 19 points and CJ Elleby scored 18 off the bench for the Cougars (11-15, 4-9 Pac-12 Conference). Washington State has won three of its last four.

McKinley Wright IV and Evan Battey scored 13 apiece while Shane Gatling and Tyler Bey had 12 each for Colorado (16-10, 7-7). The Buffaloes had won five in a row entering Wednesday.

The Cougars led 73-70 with 3:19 left but Colorado got a layup and two free throws from Bey to go ahead by a point with 1:51 left.

Washington State grabbed three offensive rebounds on its next possession, and Wade hit a layup after the last one to put the Cougars back in front 75-74 with 1:24 left.

The Buffaloes had three chances to take the lead but could not hit a shot, and Wade was fouled with 10 seconds left and split a pair of free throws. Wright missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left that would have given Colorado the lead.

Washington State led by two heading into the second half and quickly stretched it to 47-41 in the first three minutes on 3-pointers by Marvin Cannon and Ahmed Ali.

Gatling quickly tied it with a pair of buckets from behind the arc, and Wright’s layup gave the Buffaloes a 49-47 lead with 15 minutes left.

The Cougars hit four free throws and Colorado answered with a 10-2 run, six of those points coming from Daylen Kountz on a 3-pointer and a three-point play. Washington State scored the next nine points to take a 62-59 lead with 8:08 left.

The game continued to seesaw, with the lead changing hands six times over the next 3:20.

The Cougars trailed by five late in the first half but Franks hit a 3-pointer and Aljaz Kunc hit a jumper with five seconds left to make it 38-33. Wright answered with a 3-pointer with a second left before the horn to make it 38-36.

—Field Level Media