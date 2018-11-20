Franks scores 30 in Washington State win over Cal Poly

Robert Franks scored 30 points and Washington State recorded an 84-70 victory over visiting Cal Poly on Monday night in Spokane, Wash.

Franks finished four points shy of his career high set last season against California. He scored 30 points for the fourth time in his career and the senior guard shot 12 of 22 from the field.

Franks matched a career high for field goals as Washington State led by as many as 31 early in the second half during the second all-time meeting with the schools.

Ahmed Ali added 15 and Isaiah Wade contributed 14 for the Cougars (2-1), who shot 49.3 percent and hit 11 3-pointers.

Donavan Fields scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half for Cal Poly (1-2), which played its first game in eight days. Its previously scheduled game at Sacramento State on Friday was postponed due to the air conditions caused by the fires in the area.

Mark Crowe added 11 points for the Mustangs, who shot 54.5 percent in the second half and 45.2 percent overall after trailing 54-27 at halftime.

The Cougars took control of things early on by using a 17-2 run to get a 19-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Vionte Daniels with about 13 minutes left. Washington State took its first 20-point edge on a free throw by Franks with about 5 1/2 minutes left and, after Cal Poly was within 37-24, the Cougars closed out the half with a 14-3 spurt over the final 3:52.

A basket by Franks gave Washington State its first 30-point lead at 62-32 with 16:36 left. Cal Poly made a dent in the lead by going on a 21-7 run to get within 69-53 but following a timeout Franks converted consecutive hoops to make it 73-53 with 6:47 left.

Cal Poly never cut the lead under 12 points the rest of the way.

