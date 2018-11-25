Franks leads Washington State over Delaware State

Robert Franks had game-high totals of 24 points and 11 rebounds as Washington State defeated Delaware State 80-52 Saturday night in a nonconference game at Pullman, Wash.

The Cougars (3-1) are 3-0 in games in which Franks, a senior forward, has played. They suffered a 78-69 defeat Nov. 14 at Seattle University when he was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Despite Franks failing to hit the 30-point mark for the first time this season, in part because he was 0 for 6 from 3-point range on a 9-for-17 shooting night, he got plenty of help as Ahmed Ali and Marvin Cannon both scored career-highs.

Ali had 17 points and Cannon, who was averaging 1.0 per game, scored 10. Viont’e Daniels added 11 points for WSU.

Jonathan Mitchell led Delaware State (1-5) with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Hornets were coming off their first win of the season, an 80-47 decision against the College of St. Elizabeth.

Fahim Jenneto was Delaware State’s second-leading scorer with nine points. No other Hornets player scored more than six points.

Saleik Edwards, who entered the game leading the Hornets in scoring with 16.5 points per game, finished with just two on 1-for-19 shooting. Edwards did have a team-high eight rebounds.

Edwards was 0-for-12 from the field in the first half as Washington State took a 35-30 lead.

Despite Edwards’ woes, the Hornets kept it close with an 11-3 edge on the offensive boards that led to a 13-0 advantage in second-chance points. There were five ties and 10 lead changes before the half.

Franks, Ali and Cannon each scored seven points for WSU before the intermission.

The Cougars opened the second half with a 14-2 run to pull away, capped by a Daniels 3-pointer. Daniels and Ali each made three treys.

Franks also had four of WSU’s eight blocked shots, which led to a 16-3 edge in fast-break points.

Delaware State shot 26.9 percent from the field for the game (21 of 78), while the Cougars shot 45.8 percent (27 of 59).

—Field Level Media