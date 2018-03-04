Oregon State routs WSU for first road win since '16

Ethan Thompson had 23 points and six assists, and Tres Tinkle added 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as Oregon State closed the regular season with a dominating 92-67 win over Washington State on Saturday night at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

The Beavers (15-15, 7-11 Pac-12) posted their first road win since March 2016.

Steven Shpreyregin had 10 points to lead Washington State (12-18, 4-14), which lost for the second time in three games. The Cougars had four players with nine points and another with eight.

Two days after a narrow 79-77 loss at Washington, the Beavers played near-perfect offense. Oregon State shot 54 percent from the field and 50 percent (10 of 20) from 3-point range.

Two days after shooting 52 percent in a 78-76 upset over Oregon, the Cougars shot just 44.6 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Oregon State also dominated the Cougars on the glass, as the Beavers outrebounded Washington State 40-25.

Stephen Johnson Jr. had 18 points and Drew Eubanks added 12 as Oregon State’s starters combined to shoot 29-for-48 (60.4 percent) from the field.

Robert Franks, who averages 18 points on the season for the Cougars, had just eight points, while Malachi Flynn, who averages 16, had nine.

Oregon State built a 54-29 lead behind strong first-half performances from the Thompsons and Tinkle. Ethan Thompson had 15, Tinkle had 13 and Stephen Thompson had 10 as the Beavers buried Washington State early, taking a commanding 28-11 advantage just 10 minutes into the game.

The Beavers went up by 20 with five minutes left in the first half, and Ethan Thompson scored five points in the final 38 seconds before the break — including a 3-pointer with four seconds left.

The Beavers head into the Pac-12 tournament having won two of three, including a 79-75 win over Arizona State on Feb. 24. They will be the 10th seed in the tournament. Washington State heads into the tournament as the No. 12 seed.

—Field Level Media