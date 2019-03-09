Oregon State rallies past Washington State

Tres Tinkle and Stephen Thompson Jr. each scored 26 points as Oregon State clinched its first winning record in Pacific-12 play since 1989-90 — when Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton was the point guard — by rallying in the second half for a 85-77 victory against host Washington State on Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Wash.

Ethan Thompson, Stephen’s brother, added 17 points, 11 assists and five rebounds for the Beavers (18-12, 10-8 Pac-12), who snapped a three-game losing streak in which they lost by a combined eight points — including an overtime defeat Wednesday at conference-leading Washington.

Kylor Kelley added 10 points for Oregon State and Tinkle grabbed 12 rebounds.

Robert Franks, the conference’s scoring leader (Tinkle is No. 2), led the Cougars (11-20, 4-14) with a career-high 37 points, shooting 8-for-13 from 3-point range. Franks, a senior playing his final game at Beasley Coliseum, also had nine rebounds and three assists.

Teammate CJ Elleby, one of the contenders for Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, was limited to six points but grabbed 12 rebounds as Washington State closed the regular season with five consecutive defeats.

Franks scored 20 points in the first half and Tinkle had 18, nearly matching their season averages of 21.5 and 20.5 points per game, respectively, as the Cougars took a 43-38 lead into the intermission.

Washington State led by as many as 12 points in the first half at 27-15 with 8:58 left.

The Beavers used an 8-0 run early in the second half, capped by Kelley’s three-point play, to take their first lead at 46-45.

A 7-0 run gave them the lead for good at 55-50 with 12:54 remaining.

Thompson Jr. scored 18 of his points in the second half as the Beavers shot 15 of 28 from the field after the break.

Oregon State won despite its bench being outscored 30-3. The Beavers outscored the Cougars 20-10 in points off turnovers and 36-26 in the paint.

—Field Level Media