Pickens pours in 28 as Stanford tops WSU

Stanford stayed hot in Pac-12 play on Thursday night while earning its first road victory of the season.

Senior Dorian Pickens scored 28 points as the Cardinal downed Washington State 79-70 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

It was the third consecutive conference victory for Stanford, which moved into a three-way tie for first place with Arizona and UCLA. The Cardinal, who hadn’t played a true road game since Dec. 3 at Long Beach State, won for only the fourth time on the road in Pac-12 play in the past two-plus seasons.

Freshmen Kezie Okpala and Daejon Davis keyed a second-half rally for Stanford (9-8, 3-1), which trailed by seven at the break despite a 22-point first-half performance by Pickens.

Davis had 10 points and Okpala added eight as part of a key 23-10 run early in the second half. A 3-pointer by Davis with 13:15 to go in the game gave Stanford a 61-57 lead.

Davis scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half. Okpala finished with 21 points off the bench for the Cardinal, who had lost all five of previous their contests away from home this season, including four on neutral courts.

However, even a six-point effort from leading scorer Reid Travis, who averages 21.3 points per game, couldn’t slow down Stanford, which swept the Los Angeles schools last week.

Malachi Flynn hit all three of his 3-point tries in the game’s first 3 1/2 minutes to help Washington State (8-8, 0-4) take an early 12-4 lead. Flynn also sparked a 9-0 run in the final three minutes of the half for the Cougars with three more 3-pointers.

Flynn finished with 24 points for Washington State, which only shot 43 percent overall after making 57 percent of its first-half shots. The Cougars, who are fourth in the nation with an average of 11.8 3-pointers per game, missed 11 of 14 attempts from behind the arc in the second half. Washington State was 10 of 29 from 3-point range overall.

The Cougars, who started the season 6-0, took their fifth loss in six games. Milan Acquaah scored 10 points for Washington State, and Drick Bernstine wound up with eight points and 12 rebounds.

