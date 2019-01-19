Stanford outclasses Washington State

Oscar da Silva and Josh Sharma hit key baskets in the second half to help Stanford stall Washington State rallies en route to a 78-66 Pacific-12 victory on Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Wash.

The home loss was the first of the season in nine games for the Cougars (8-10, 1-4 Pac-12), who bolted to a 14-6 lead but then were outplayed by the Cardinal (9-9, 2-4) most of the rest of the way.

Stanford led by as many as 10 points late in the first half and was clinging to a 47-46 advantage when da Silva, one of five Cardinal players in double figures with 12 points, buried a 3-pointer with 15:28 to go.

Stanford went on to extend its lead to 63-52 before Washington State rallied again, this time to within 67-62 on a layup by CJ Elleby with still 3:59 to play.

But Sharma converted a Daejon Davis assist into a layup with 2:40 left, extending the lead to seven and giving the Cardinal breathing room the rest of the way.

Davis had a team-high 15 points to go with six assists and five steals for Stanford, which salvaged a split on its trip to the state of Washington after having lost to Washington 80-64 on Thursday.

Sharma and Bryce Wills added 13 points apiece and Marcus Sheffield had 11 for the Cardinal, which beat Washington State for the fifth consecutive time.

Sharma and Wills shared Stanford’s rebounding honors with eight.

The Cougars’ Elleby led all scorers with 18 points while also collecting a game-high nine rebounds.

Ahmed Ali hit four 3-pointers in a 14-point effort, Viont’e Daniels had 13 points and Robert Franks 12 for Washington State, which snapped a six-game losing streak with its 82-59 shellacking of California on Thursday.

In winning for just the second time in eight road games this season, the Cardinal outshot the Cougars 55.6 percent to 40.3.

