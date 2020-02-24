Stanford starts fast, rolls over Washington State

Forward Oscar da Silva scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Stanford defeated host Washington State 75-57 Sunday night in a Pac-12 Conference game at Pullman, Wash.

Feb 23, 2020; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) dunks the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Daejon Davis added 17 points for the Cardinal (18-9, 7-7 Pac-12), which won its eighth straight in the series against the Cougars and completed a road sweep of the Washington schools after losing seven of their previous eight games. Fellow guard Tyrell Terry scored 13 and had a team-high five assists.

Forward CJ Elleby led the Cougars (14-14, 5-10) with 22 points and 10 rebounds despite shooting 7-for-19 from the field in his team’s home finale.

Guard Jervae Robinson was the only other Washington State player to reach double-digits with 14 points and added six rebounds with a team-high five assists.

Stanford shot 55.8 percent from the field (24 of 43), including 11 of 23 from 3-point range, while limiting Washington State to 31.7 percent shooting (19 of 60). The Cougars were 7 of 30 (23.3 percent) on 3-point attempts.

The Cardinal scored the game’s first five points and never trailed. They extended the lead to 33-19 with 3:10 left in the first half and held a 36-29 halftime advantage as da Silva scored 10 points and Davis had eight.

Stanford shot 57.1 percent from the field in the first half (12 of 21), including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars held Stanford scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes early in the second half to pull within 47-43 with 11:58 remaining. The Cardinal’s Spencer Jones made a 3-pointer to spark a 6-0 run as the visitors pushed the lead back to double-digits.

Stanford’s biggest lead was 72-52 with 3:07 left.

Washington State played without point guard Isaac Bonton, its second-leading scorer and assists leader, for the third consecutive game because of a hip injury.

