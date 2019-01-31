Ali, UCLA knock out Washington State

Prince Ali scored 18 points to lead five UCLA players in double figures as the Bruins pulled away for an 87-67 victory against Washington State on Wednesday night in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Pullman, Wash.

Jan 30, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars forward CJ Elleby (2) shoots the ball over UCLA Bruins center Moses Brown (1) in the first half at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Moses Brown, a 7-foot-1 freshman, added 16 points and a game-high seven rebounds for the Bruins (12-9, 5-3 Pac-12), who won for just the second time in eight road or neutral-site games this season. Kris Wilkes added 14 points, and Cody Riley and Jaylen Hands each had 10. Hands also had eight assists.

Senior forward Robert Franks, the conference’s leading scorer, led Washington State (8-13, 1-7) with 21 points and five rebounds. Freshman CJ Elleby added 15 points and eight assists, but the Cougars suffered their fourth straight loss — and just their second in 10 games at Beasley Coliseum this season.

Despite missing 10 of their first 15 attempts, the Bruins shot 58.8 percent from the field (30 of 51, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range). They also had a 36-23 rebounding edge, which led to a 40-20 advantage in points in the paint. UCLA’s bench outscored Washington State’s 26-16.

The Cougars pulled within two points twice in the second half. They made it 46-44 on Elleby’s dunk off a turnover with 17:44 remaining.

UCLA’s Hands and Elleby exchanged 3-pointers before a layup by Ali, a 3-pointer by Wilkes and a dunk by Brown made up a 7-0 run as the Bruins pulled away.

UCLA led by as many as 21 points in the second half, 84-63, with 4:11 left.

The Bruins made 11 of their final 13 shots in the first half to take a 44-37 lead at the intermission.

The Cougars scored the game’s first five points, and UCLA didn’t get its first lead until Brown made a putback with 14:11 left in the half to make it 11-10.

Ali scored 10 points in the first half and Brown had eight. Franks scored 15 in the first half to pace the Cougars.

—Field Level Media