Barefield's 33 leads Utah over Washington State

Sedrick Barefield scored 33 points as Utah won a 3-point extravaganza over Washington State 92-79 in a Pac-12 matchup Saturday night at Pullman, Wash.

Barefield, who matched his season high in points, hit 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range, and Parker Van Dyke also nailed five treys in scoring 17 points off the bench for Utah (15-12, 9-6 Pac-12). Donnie Tillman added 16 points, including 4 of 7 treys, and 10 rebounds.

Robert Franks scored 29 points, hitting 4 of 8 threes, for Washington State (11-16, 4-10), but he scored only seven points after halftime. He added six rebounds and three steals.

Viont’e Daniels made 3 of 4 3-pointers in scoring 13 for the Cougars and added six assists. CJ Elleby finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Marvin Cannon scored 12 points.

The teams combined to make 28 of 61 3-point attempts, with Utah sinking 16 of 35 and Washington State going 12 of 26. The teams shot 52.5 percent and 44.8 percent from the floor, respectively.

Utah, which blew out Washington State in Utah on Jan. 12, pulled away from its narrow two-point lead at the half on Saturday, going on a 19-7 run to lead 64-50.

Van Dyke capped the burst with back-to-back 3-pointers, the second with 13:04 left in the game.

Daniels hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 66-58 with 10:50 left, but Utah’s Charles Jones Jr. nailed a trey on the next possession to push the lead back to 11.

A 3-pointer from Elleby again cut the lead to eight with 3:33 left in the game, but the Cougars could get no closer.

In a wild first half, the teams combined to hit 18 of 29 3-pointers, with Franks scoring 22 points and Barefield 19.

Utah shot 60.7 percent from the floor, including 10 of 17 on 3-pointers, and Washington State made 53.6 percent overall, 8-12 from behind the arc.

Washington State led 31-26 on a Franks’ bomb, but Utah went on a 10-0 run, with Van Dyke accounting for six of the points on a pair of 3-pointers, the second one putting the Utes up 36-31 with 5:12 left.

After Franks hit a jumper to end the run, Barefield hit a 3-pointer while drawing a foul on Franks. When Barefield converted the free throw, the lead was 40-33 with 4:28 to go.

