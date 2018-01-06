Washington rallies for 70-65 win over Washington State

Matisse Thybulle scored 17 points, including a pair of free throws with five seconds left, as the Washington Huskies rallied down the stretch for a 70-65 victory over Washington State on Saturday afternoon at Friel Court in Pullman, Wash.

Five players scored in double-figures for the Huskies (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) , who shot 52.7 percent despite making only 2 of 12 3-point attempts. They made up for their inability to shoot from long range by dominating the Cougars inside, where Washington outscored State 50-24 despite being outrebounded 40-25.

Robert Franks’ 22 points led the Cougars (8-7, 0-3), who shot 40 percent and were 7-of-27 from beyond the arc but turned the ball over 23 times.

Washington State committed 14 turnovers and only shot 39 percent, including 4-of-14 from distance, in the first half, but an 8-0 run late in the half gave them a seven-point lead before the Huskies scored four straight to head into the locker room down 30-27.

The Cougars looked like they were going to take control in the second half, leading by as many as seven early, and withstood a 9-0 Washington run that cut the Huskies’ deficit to 45-44 with 12:58 to play.

Washington State responded by outscoring the Huskies, 8-2, over the next two minutes and led by seven after Franks converted a 3-point play with 10:15 left.

Noah Dickerson was called for a charge driving through the lane with the Huskies down five and 8:09 left on the clock. It was his fifth of the game, sending him to the bench, and again, the Cougars managed to go in front by seven.

Washington answered once more as David Crisp capped off an 8-2 run with a pair of free throws to make it 62-61 with 3:26 left, giving the Huskies their first lead since the first half, when they were up 23-22 with 6:05 to play.

Franks fed Jeff Pollard for a 3, putting the Huskies back in front, but Crisp’s layup with 1:46 left made it a 66-65 game. The Cougars would not score again, missing a chance to tie in the final seconds when Malachi Flynn’s 3-pointer from the corner clanked off the rim.

--Field Level Media