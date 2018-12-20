WSU dumps SIU-Edwardsville, stays perfect at home

Robert Franks and CJ Elleby each scored 18 points as Washington State defeated Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville 89-73 Wednesday night in Pullman, Wash., in a game that was part of the Las Vegas Classic.

Ahmed Ali added 12 points and five assists for Washington State, which improved to 7-0 at home. Washington State (7-3) defeated Rider 94-80 in its tournament opener.

David McFarland scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for SIUE, which dropped to 0-4 on the road. SIUE (2-7) lost 79-66 at Drake in its first tourney game.

Franks added a game-high 12 rebounds and five assists, and Elleby had eight rebounds for Washington State.

SIUE’s Brandon Jackson scored 13 points, all in the first half, and Daniel Kinchen had 12. McFarland grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Both teams will head to Las Vegas this weekend for their final two games of the tournament. Washington State is scheduled to play San Diego on Saturday, and SIUE will take on Cal State-Northridge.

Elleby scored 12 points and Franks had 10 in the first half as Washington State took a 46-32 lead. Washington State shot 16 of 28 from the field (57.1 percent) in the first half and was 10-for-11 at the free-throw line while SIUE was 0-for-4.

Tyresse Williford, SIUE’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, was held scoreless in the first half. Williford finished with six points on 2-of-5 shooting.

Washington State trailed 12-10 five minutes into the game before going on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good.

SIUE got within 22-19 before Washington State pulled away again with 9-0 streak.

Washington State led by as many as 21 points in the second half. SIUE used a 10-0 run in the final five minutes to pull within 10 but could get no closer.

Washington State played its second straight game without guard Viont’e Daniels, the team’s assists leader who is sidelined due to a concussion sustained in practice last week.

—Field Level Media