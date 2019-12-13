West Virginia powers past Austin Peay

Dec 12, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; Austin Peay Governors guard Terry Taylor (21) shoots the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) and West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) defend during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 11 of his team-high 16 points to help West Virginia build a 17-point halftime lead on the way to defeating Austin Peay 84-53 on Thursday night in Morgantown, W. Va.

Matthews Jr. shot 7 of 9 and added 10 rebounds. Teammate Oscar Tshiebwe hit 6 of 9 shots and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-1).

Terry Taylor’s 19 points and six rebounds led Austin Peay (4-5). He sank nine field-goal attempts, nearly half of the Governors’ 19.

West Virginia led 23-16 with 7:15 left in the first half, then allowed Austin Peay just five more points before intermission. The Mountaineers led 38-21 at halftime.

West Virginia guarded relentlessly on the perimeter, limiting the Governors to 1-of-14 shooting from 3-point range. Austin Peay finished the game 19 of 55 overall (35 percent).

The Mountaineers also forced 14 turnovers and collected nine steals.

West Virginia hit 6 of 17 from 3-point range and made 28 of 50 shots (56 percent) inside the arc. The Mountaineers outrebounded Austin Peay on the offensive boards 19-10.

—Field Level Media