No. 2 West Virginia survives scare from Baylor, 57-54

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Jevon Carter’s off-balance 3-pointer broke a tie in the final minute and No. 2 West Virginia survived a 57-54 dogfight against Baylor in Big 12 action Tuesday night.

Lamont West and Daxter Miles had 12 points each on a low-scoring night for the Mountaineers (15-1, 4-0), who shot 31 percent yet extended the nation’s longest active win streak to 15 games.

Manu Lecomte scored 13 to lead Baylor (11-5, 1-3) but the point guard missed the front end of a late one-and-one and twice missed potential game-tying 3s in the final 27 seconds. One of those misses came at the buzzer, set up by a court-length pass after Carter made two free throws with 4 seconds left.

Carter finished with only eight points on 2-of-7 shooting but made five assists and three steals.

Along with grabbing 12 rebounds, Sagaba Konate swatted seven shots, the most by a West Virginia player in 14 seasons and two off the school record.

Baylor committed 21 turnovers, mitigating a 44-37 rebounding edge.

Bears center Jo Lual-Acuil finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, giving the underdogs a chance in a game that was tied six times and never stretched beyond a four-point margin in the second half.

The Mountaineers didn’t take their first lead until 18:59 remained when West’s jumper made it 31-29.

Baylor jumped out to a 13-4 lead and never trailed in the first half, though its lead vanished when Beetle Bolden’s 3 from the wing forged a 29-29 tie. That marked a water-treading moment for West Virginia, which was shooting only 30 percent and being out-rebounded.

