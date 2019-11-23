Tshiebwe, Haley lead WVU past Boston U.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 21 points and West Virginia forced 22 turnovers to defeat Boston University 69-44 on Friday night in Morgantown, W.Va.

Nov 22, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; Boston University Terriers guard Alex Vilarino (3) dribble the ball up the floor during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Tshiebwe shot 10 of 13, collected 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Mountaineers (4-0). Jermaine Haley added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Walter Whyte scored 13 points and Jonas Harper added 10 for the Terriers (3-3).

West Virginia dominated with its pressure defense, limiting Boston University to just one field goal in the first 4:29 of the game and two field goals in the first 10:56.

The Mountaineers established a 23-5 lead with 9:05 left in the first half and held a 36-23 advantage at halftime. West Virginia then allowed just seven points in the first 10:50 of the second half, increasing its lead to 56-30 with 9:10 remaining.

Overall, the Mountaineers had 13 steals to just five for the Terriers. West Virginia collected 12 offensive rebounds to only nine for Boston.

West Virginia finished the game with nine more field-goal attempts (61-52) than BU and 15 more free-throw attempts (21-6).

Tshiebwe and Haley shot a combined 15 of 19, but the other Mountaineers combined for 12 of 42.

West Virginia hit just 13 of 21 (61.9 percent) free throws and only 2 of 18 (11.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

- Field Level Media