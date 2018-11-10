Massinburg, Buffalo stun No. 13 West Virginia in OT

CJ Massinburg scored 35 of his 43 points after halftime, and visiting Buffalo stormed back to stun No. 13 West Virginia 99-94 in overtime at Morgantown, W.V.

The Bulls (2-0) overcame a 13-point second-half deficit and tied the game at 84-84 on Massinburg’s deep 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in regulation.

The senior guard shot 9-of-15 from 3-point range and was 10-of-12 at the foul line for the Bulls, who rose to prominence with last March’s upset of Arizona in the NCAA tournament. Massinburg also grabbed 14 rebounds.

Overwhelming favorites to win the Mid-American Conference this season, the Bulls showed they’re poised for a big encore. Their comeback from a 69-56 deficit hushed the crowed of 12,657 at the WVU Coliseum.

Lamont West produced 22 points and nine rebounds for West Virginia (0-1), while point guard James Bolden scored 21. Bolden had to be helped to the locker room late in regulation and did not return for overtime.

Junior center Sagaba Konate, who didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in his first two college seasons, made 3 of 4 on his way to a 15-point night for the Mountaineers. The nation’s top returning shot-blocker, Konate swatted three shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Esa Ahmad also finished with 15 points and seven boards for the Mountaineers, who were double-digit favorites.

While Massinburg was unstoppable, his teammates shot 2 of 22 from 3-point range.

Jeremy Harris finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Jayvon Graves added 14 for Buffalo, which out-rebounded the taller Mountaineers 50-46.

The Bulls also committed only 11 turnovers, rarely rattled by Press Virginia. The Mountaineers, with coach Bob Huggins trying several different point guards, committed 19 turnovers.

Buffalo led 22-18 with 6:36 left in the opening half thanks to a 10-2 run.

West Virginia was in a 1-of-11 shooting funk at the juncture, which Konate ended with a top-of-the key jumper. That began a streak of six consecutive field goals, including two 3-pointers by Bolden, as the Mountaineers built a 34-26 lead.

Bolden’s layup two seconds before the break made for a 38-30 cushion at halftime.?

