No. 21 West Virginia cruises past shorthanded Iowa State

Jevon Carter enjoyed a milestone moment and No. 21 West Virginia enjoyed a massive manpower advantage while beating Iowa State 85-70 on Saturday.

Carter scored 24 and drew a standing ovation upon becoming the fifth player in NCAA history to compile 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals. The senior point guard reached that career plateau with a first-half pass that set up a 3-pointer by Esa Ahmad, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Mountaineers (21-8, 10-6 Big 12).

Lindell Wigginton scored 29 for Iowa State (13-14, 4-12), which was absent three starters and dressed only seven players.

That was no match for West Virginia, hungry to avenge a 16-point loss in Ames on Jan. 31. Daxter Miles Jr. scored 14 and Sagaba Konate added 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks as the Mountaineers climbed into a second-place tie in the Big 12 standings alongside Texas Tech.

Losers of four straight, the Cyclones weathered the press to commit only eight turnovers but were outrebounded 47-27.

After West Virginia coach Bob Huggins called timeout midway through the first half and lit into his players for a sloppy start, they responded with a 13-2 run to surge ahead 28-21.

Though Iowa State temporarily rallied to tie it, the Mountaineers carried a 39-30 lead into the break thanks to Lamont West’s and-one layup with 4 seconds left.

Winless in nine true road games this season, the Cyclones lacked the personnel to keep this one competitive late.

They were missing guard Donovan Jackson (15.4 points per game), who was excused to attend his father’s funeral. Knee injuries have recently sidelined forward Solomon Young (7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Nick Weiler-Babb (11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds 6.8 assists) for the season.

Iowa State got 12 points from Terrence Lewis and 11 from Jeff Beverly.

