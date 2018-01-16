No. 10 Kansas rallies to end skid at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- No. 10 Kansas was headed for a fifth consecutive loss at the WVU Coliseum until Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Devonte’ Graham cued a second-half rally.

Their late shooting helped the Jayhawks rally from 16 points down for a stunning 71-66 comeback win at No. 6 West Virginia on Monday.

Mykhailiuk scored 17 and Graham had 16 - and the pair combined for 24 after halftime as Kansas (15-3, 5-1) ended a four-year skid in Morgantown.

Sagaba Konate finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2), who blew a double-digit lead for the second straight game.

West Virginia led 33-17 with 5:41 left in the first half before taking a 41-28 cushion to the locker room.

That lead melted in the second half when the Mountaineers had 11 turnovers and made only 10 field goals. That was an upside-down night for “Press Virginia,” which forced only 13 turnovers and committed 16.

Esa Ahmad scored 15 points and Jevon Carter added 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Kansas 7-footer Udoka Azubuike had 10 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late, but his team finished on an 8-of-10 shooting streak. The Jayhawks closed the game on a 17-6 run over the final 5:41.

