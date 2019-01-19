West Virginia stuns No. 7 Kansas to end Big 12 drought

Junior guard Jermaine Haley made a jumper with 8.5 seconds remaining Saturday as West Virginia stunned No. 7 Kansas 65-64 in Morgantown, W.Va.

The win was the first for the Mountaineers (9-9, 1-5 Big 12) in conference play. Their 0-5 league start was the worst experienced by Bob Huggins in his 35 seasons as a Division I coach.

Haley scored after West Virginia forced Kansas to heave a desperation 3-pointer, which Lagerald Vick missed at the end of the shot clock. Vick missed another 3-point shot from the corner at the buzzer, setting off a wild celebration in the arena.

The game-winning basket was the last of 17 lead changes. Neither team led by more than six points.

Haley led a balanced West Virginia attack with 13 points. James Bolden added 12 points and Derek Culver contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. The Mountaineers forced 18 turnovers and held Kansas scoreless over the final two-plus minutes.

Dedric Lawson posted his 12th double-double, tallying 15 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Jayhawks (15-3, 4-2), who entered the game as Big 12 co-leaders.

Marcus Garrett finished with 15 points and six steals and Vick added 13 points for Kansas, which finished 5 of 16 from 3-point range.

It was West Virginia’s first win since beating Lehigh, 78-68, back on Dec. 30.

The teams traded 21 turnovers in the first half, including 13 by the Jayhawks, resulting in a 23-23 tie at the break. Kansas did not make a 3-pointer (0 for 6) in the first half and Lawson contributed just one bucket underneath while scoring four first-half points.

Bolden did not start because of an illness, but played 12 first-half minutes and scored seven points to pace the Mountaineers. Vick scored seven to lead the Jayhawks.

—Field Level Media