Konate helps No. 15 West Virginia steamroll Kansas State

Sagaba Konate scored 19 points and No. 15 West Virginia regained its defensive identity by routing Kansas State 89-51 on Saturday in Big 12 action at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.

Snapping a three-game skid, the Mountaineers (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) forced 15 turnovers and punctuated their wire-to-wire victory with runs of 14-2 and 14-3 in the second half.

James “Beetle” Bolden added 13 points, Teddy Allen scored 12 off the bench and Wes Harris added 10. Point guard Jevon Carter dished out 11 assists to mitigate his own 2-of-8 shooting.

Dean Wade scored 17 points for Kansas State (16-7, 5-5), which shot only 29.8 percent. Xavier Sneed added 16 points, while making 5 of 10 from 3.

Barry Brown, the Big 12’s second-leashing scorer at 17 points per game, endured a frustrating day. The Wildcats guard scored his only point on a second-half free throw and struggled to find shots in a 0-of-3 performance.

Brown had suffered a career-worst seven turnovers when the teams met on New Year’s Day in Manhattan and committed six more in this contest. Whistled for a second-half technical after committing a pushoff foul, he went to the bench and punched a Gatorade cooler.

Konate grabbed nine rebounds as West Virginia won for the fourth consecutive time in the series.

Wildcats guard Kamau Stokes had two points and four assists in his return from a seven-game absence with a foot injury.

Despite coach Bob Huggins’ concerns over flu sweeping through his team this week, every West Virginia player dressed and 12 saw action.

After starting 8-of-11 from the floor, K-State missed nine straight shots before Levi Stockard’s putback cut West Virginia’s halftime lead to 39-30.

The Wildcats didn’t have much chance of rallying when they shot 22 percent in the second half.

