Russell, Dowtin lead Rhode Island past West Virginia

Fatts Russell and Jeff Dowtin scored 18 points each as Rhode Island pulled away for a foul-plagued 83-70 win over West Virginia on Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.

Center Cyril Langevine scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for the Rams (5-3), who outscored the Mountaineers 44-24 in the paint.

West Virginia (6-4) played without injured center Sagaba Konate, who was averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds. In his absence, forward Wesley Harris scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Christion Thompson scored 12 and Jermaine Harris fouled out with 11 for Rhode Island, which committed nine turnovers while forcing West Virginia into 15.

Esa Ahmad had 12 points for West Virginia, which made 29 of 37 free throws but was cold from the floor.

Rhode Island led 50-47 when a potentially critical sequence unfolded. Dowtin missed a dunk for the Rams and on the other end Jermaine Harris was assessed his fourth foul, a technical. West Virginia hit two free throws and Lamont West converted a layup to give the Mountaineers their first lead at 51-50.

But with the game tied at 59-59, Tyrese Martin made a backdoor layup to spark the Rams on a 12-3 run that was capped by Langevine’s 18-footer from the wing.

Langevine, limited to four minutes of action in the first half, finished with five rebounds to snap his string of six double-doubles. But his dunk with 1:19 left punctuated the victory.

The teams combined for 30 first-half fouls — including three technicals and two flagrant — and 56 overall.

Rhode Island reserve forward Dana Tate fouled out in 12 minutes.

Foul trouble became severe enough that West Virginia guard Beetle Bolden played the final five minutes of the half with three fouls. Bolden foul out late in the game and finished 0-of-8 shooting with one point, 11 below his average.

The Mountaineers shot 20 percent overall and 5 of 25 from three-point range.

