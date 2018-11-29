West Virginia tops Rider, 92-78

Lamont West scored 20 points off the bench to lead West Virginia in a 92-78 win over Rider on Wednesday night in Morgantown, W.Va.

Esa Ahmad added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-2), who are trying to climb back into the Top 25 after an uneven start to the nonconference schedule.

Point guard Beetle Bolden scored 12 points only to sit out the second half after taking a hard fall on a fast break. His backup, freshman Jordan McCabe, scored only one point but dished out a season-best eight assists.

West Virginia played without center Sagaba Konate, who remains plagued by a knee injury suffered during the preseason. He was averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds and leading the team with a 45.0 percent average from three-point range entering Wednesday’s game.

Walk-on center Logan Routt had eight boards and seven points in Konate’s absence, helping the Mountaineers to a 46-36 rebounding edge.

West Virginia, which led by as many as 19 in the second half, enjoyed a huge advantage at the foul line by attempting 33 free throws to Rider’s 16.

The 6-foot-8 West went 4-of-10 from on 3-pointers. He even turned in a four-point play after banking in a 21-footer as he was bumped by Rider’s Devine Eke.

Frederick Scott scored 17 points off the bench for Rider (2-2), while Jordan Allen and Dimencio Vaughn added 11 each.

Bolden (elbow) returned from a two-game absence by scoring nine of West Virginia’s first 12 points. His scoring was sorely needed when his teammates started 1-of-17 from the floor.

Despite ending the half shooting only 33 percent, the Mountaineers led 43-36 when West sank a late 3.

A 13-0 run early in the second half featured four straight baskets by WVU, including threes by Brandon Knapper and Chase Harler.

Harler and freshman Emmitt Matthews scored 11 each.?

