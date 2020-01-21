Culver, Tshiebwe lead No. 14 West Virginia to rout of Texas

EditorsNote: fixes to “73-34” in 10th graf

Jan 20, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) shoots in the lane and is defended by Texas Longhorns forward Kamaka Hepa (33) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe scored 13 points each as 14th-ranked West Virginia clobbered Texas 97-59 on Monday in Big 12 Conference play in Morgantown, W.Va.

The game was all but decided in the first half when the Mountaineers created some real distance via a 17-2 run over the middle six minutes that garnered them a 32-15 lead.

Texas was 1-for-7 from the floor and had six turnovers during that decisive stretch. By the under-4-minute timeout, West Virginia was up by 20 points, and the Mountaineers led 45-20 at halftime.

The Longhorns, who went more than six minutes without scoring, were further doomed by foul trouble, as three starters and one reserve had three fouls each in the game’s first 17 minutes.

Texas posted its lowest first-half scoring output of the season.

The Mountaineers’ defense and depth were also keys to the win, holding Texas to just 35.8 percent shooting and forcing 18 turnovers.

West Virginia outrebounded the Longhorns 53-25 — including 23 offensive rebounds — and had a 27-4 edge in second-chance points and a 52-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe hit for 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back after a flat effort in a road loss on Saturday to Kansas State. Tshiebwe also grabbed 11 rebounds.

All 12 players who saw the court scored for West Virginia.

Texas didn’t win the second half either, as the Mountaineers kept their foot on the accelerator and built the lead to 73-34 with 11:53 to play. The advantage grew to as many as 43 points as West Virginia cruised to the finish.

The Longhorns (12-6, 2-4) had no answer for West Virginia two days after losing at home to then-No. 6 Kansas. Jase Febres led Texas with 18 points and Matt Coleman III added 15 points for the Longhorns, who shot 9 of 29 from beyond the arc.

Jericho Sims, the Longhorns’ best weapon in the post and only hope in slowing Culver and Tshiebwe down low, scored just three points before fouling out with 14:04 to play.

—Field Level Media