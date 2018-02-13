No. 20 WVU manhandles short-handed TCU

EditorsNote: resends with minor edits

Teddy Allen scored 16 points and Beetle Bolden added 14 as No. 20 West Virginia enjoyed huge production from its bench in an 82-66 win over TCU on Monday night in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Mountaineers (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) avenged their Jan. 22 loss in Fort Worth thanks to their reserves outscoring TCU’s limited bench 38-8.

While 11 West Virginia players saw action, Frogs coach Jamie Dixon essentially used a seven-man rotation. Guard Desmond Bane played 39 minutes despite a gimpy left knee that had him limping throughout the second half

Bane scored 16 points and Vlad Brodziansky finished with 15 for the Frogs (17-9, 5-8), who dropped to 0-6 inside the WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia’s balanced scoring included Daxter Miles with 13 points and Wesley Harris with 11.

The Mountaineers’ Cousy Award finalist Jevon Carter -- coming off a career-best 33-point performance against Oklahoma State -- managed only nine points on 3-of-9 shooting but recorded nine assists.

TCU, needing to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume, trailed by 11 at intermission and never drew closer than five points in the second half.

The Mountaineers shot 51 percent, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range, and owned the rebounding 38-29.

West Virginia led 38-27 at the half despite virtually no contribution from one of its best defenders. Center Sagaba Konate entered as the nation’s fifth-ranked shot blocker only to be yanked within the opening three minutes after failing to race back on a breakaway dunk.

His absence was mitigated by reserve Maciej Bender making three steals, grabbing five rebounds and blocking a shot.

Bolden jolted the Mountaineers out of a 3-of-13 shooting start with 10 points in the span of five minutes. His team closed the half on a 22-8 run.

